Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
Iuvo Constructum LLC, Bloomington, issued two permits for $250,000 each on June 10 for new single-family houses at 1104 and 1113 Staghorne Way.
D. Joseph Construction Co., Peoria, issued permit June 4 for $340,000 to renovate locker rooms and adjacent areas at Bloomington High School, 1202 E. Locust St.
NORMAL
Roessler Construction & Contracting Inc., Urbana, issued permit June 9 for a $175,190 remodel for Bard Optical at 1700 E. College Ave., No. 2.
Landmark Construction & Renovations LLC, Bloomington, issued permit June 3 for $70,000 to finish the interior of a condominium at 1343 Pine Forest Drive.
Abigail Jones issued permit June 9 for $54,500 to convert the crawlspace of a residence to a basement at 309 N. Cottage Ave.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Knapp Builders Inc., Bloomington, issued permit June 3 for $242,000 addition to a single-family house at 9329 North 3975 East Road, Saybrook.
Jay and Kelli Hensley issued permit June 9 for $72,000 in-ground pool at 20045 Jared Drive, Bloomington.
