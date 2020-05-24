Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)
Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON

Franke Construction II Inc., Bloomington, issued permit May 13 for $210,000 new single-family house at 1304 Staghorne Way.

NORMAL

River City Construction LCC, East Peoria, issued permit May 19 for $187,623 to complete remodeling work at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1300 Franklin Ave.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Landmark Construction and Renovations LLC, Bloomington, issued permit May 14 for $120,000 addition to a house at 2701 Hendrix Drive, Bloomington 

Breaking News