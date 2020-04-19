Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON

Ken Verkler Construction, Bloomington, issued permit April 13 for $140,000 new single-family house at 2812 Steppe Lane.

Campbell Construction and Improvements, Bloomington, issued permit April 9 for $70,000 to combine two tenant retail spaces to create space for future Lumber Liquidators store at the Bloomington Commons Shopping Center, 1701 E. Empire St.

Wyman Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc., Peoria Heights, issued permit April 7 for $79,370 to replace roof over the lobby and shop at Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane.

NORMAL

River City Construction, East Peoria, issued permit April 1 for $4.7 million for building additions to the paint shop at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Barton Malow Co., Southfield, Mich., issued permit April 1 for $31 million for expansion of a building on the west side of the Rivian Automotive LLC plant, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Wyman Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc., Peoria Heights, issued permit April 8 for $107,500 to replace roof at the Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.