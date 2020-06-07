Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

BLOOMINGTON
Dreamscape Custom Homes Inc., Champaign, issued permit June 2 for $420,000 single-family house at 2209 Riverwoods Lane.
NORMAL
P.J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit June 1 for $94,000 to build a temperature testing room at Advocate BroMenn property at 1322 S. Main St.
Prairie Contractors Inc., Frankfort, issued permit June 2 for $560,000 remodel of McDonald's restaurant, 1607 N. Main St.
P.J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit May 29 for $2.1 million for Phase 1 remodeling of team rooms for stamping, body and assembly work at Rivian Automotive Inc., 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
J.C. Restoration Inc., Rolling Meadows, issued permit May 29 for $105,000 for selective demolition and reconstruction at the Qik N EZ gas station, 1510 E. Vernon Ave.
DKS Properties Inc., Bloomington, issued two permits May 28 for a $113,000 new single-family house at 1720 Coralstone Way and a $149,000 new single-family house at 1708 Coralstone Way.
MCLEAN COUNTY
None
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.