Building permits: Who's building what (and for how much!)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON

Dreamscape Custom Homes Inc., Champaign, issued permit June 2 for $420,000 single-family house at 2209 Riverwoods Lane.

NORMAL

P.J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit June 1 for $94,000 to build a temperature testing room at Advocate BroMenn property at 1322 S. Main St.

Prairie Contractors Inc., Frankfort, issued permit June 2 for $560,000 remodel of McDonald's restaurant, 1607 N. Main St.

P.J. Hoerr Inc., Normal, issued permit May 29 for $2.1 million for Phase 1 remodeling of team rooms for stamping, body and assembly work at Rivian Automotive Inc., 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

J.C. Restoration Inc., Rolling Meadows, issued permit May 29 for $105,000 for selective demolition and reconstruction at the Qik N EZ gas station, 1510 E. Vernon Ave.

DKS Properties Inc., Bloomington, issued two permits May 28 for a $113,000 new single-family house at 1720 Coralstone Way and a $149,000 new single-family house at 1708 Coralstone Way.

MCLEAN COUNTY

None