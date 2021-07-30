Caterpillar 2Q revenue up on higher equipment demand

CHICAGO — Rising demand for machinery fueled sales at Caterpillar during the second quarter as the rollout of vaccines helped to revive construction projects.
Revenue was $12.89 billion, up from $10 billion, which exceeded the $12.41 billion that Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Construction sales spiked 40% on both rising volumes and prices.
The construction industry has been pulled in different directions over the past year, with the global spread of COVID-19 freezing activity while simultaneously driving demand for housing higher as people sought new places outside of urban centers.
Prices for U.S. homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 17% in May on top of a 15% jump in April.
For the three months ended June 30, Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share. A year earlier it earned $458 million, or 84 cents per share.
Adjusted profit at the Deerfield, Illinois, company was $2.60, excluding restructuring costs. This topped the $2.38 per share Wall Street predicted.
Shares slipped in early trading.
31 historical photos of the Chicago Bears
Bill Wade played in 59 games for the Bears from 1961 to 1966.
Ray Gora
Ed Brown played in 98 games for the Bears from 1954 to 1961.
Chicago Tribune historical photo
Zeke Bratkowski played in 59 games for the Bears from 1954 to 1960.
Chicago Tribune historical photo
George Blanda, center, played in 115 games for the Bears as a kicker-quarterback from 1949 to 1958.
Chicago Tribune historical photo
Wille Thrower played in one game during the Bears' 1953 season.
Chicago Tribune historical photo
Steve Romanik, shown here in 1951, right, played in 24 games for Bears from 1950 to 1953.
Ray Gora
Johnny Lujack played in 45 games for Bears as a kicker-quarterback from 1948 to 1951.
Chicago Tribune historical photo
Nick Sacrinty, left, played in 11 games during the Bears' 1947 season.
Chicago Tribune
Henry Burris played in six games during the Bears' 2002 season.
JOHN SMIERCIAK
Jim Miller played in 32 games for the Bears from 1999 to 2002.
JOSÃ© M. OSORIO
Shane Matthews played in 20 games for the Bears from 1996 to 2001.
JAMES PRISCHING
Mark Hartsell played in one game during the Bears' 2000 season.
John Smierciak
Cade McNown played in 25 games for the Bears from 1999 to 2000.
NUCCIO DINUZZO
Moses Moreno played in two games during the Bears' 1998 season.
JAMES PRISCHING
Steve Stenstrom played in 11 games for the Bears from 1996 to 1998.
TODD PANAGOPOULOS
Erik Kramer played in 49 games for the Bears from 1994 to 1998.
JOHN SMIERCIAK
Steve Walsh played in 13 games for the Bears from 1994 to 1995.
Chicago Tribune
Rick Mirer played in seven games during the Bears' 1997 season.
NUCCIO DINUZZO
Jim Harbaugh played in 89 games for the Bears from 1987 to 1993.
Nancy Stone
Peter Tom Willis played in 21 games for the Bears from 1990 to 1993.
Jim Prisching
Will Furrer played in two games during the Bears' 1992 season.
James Prisching
Mike Tomczak played in 77 games for the Bears from 1985 to 1990.
Chicago Tribune
Mike Hohensee played in two games during the Bears' 1987 season.
BILL HOGAN
Steve Fuller played in 38 games for the Bears from 1984 to 1986.
ED WAGNER JR
Rusty Lisch played in seven games during the Bears' 1984 season.
Chicago Tribune
Bob Avellini played in 73 games for the Bears from 1975 to 1984.
Chicago Tribune
Vince Evans played in 56 games for the Bears from 1977 to 1983.
Phil Mascione
Mike Phipps played in 31 games for the Bears from 1977 to 1981.
Ed Wagner Jr
Gary Huff played in 43 games for the Bears from 1973 to 1976.
Ed Wagner Jr
Joe Barnes played in three games during the Bears' 1974 season.
Ray Gora
Jack Concannon played in 51 games for the Bears from 1967 to 1971.
Ed Wagner Jr
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.