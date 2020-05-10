Caterpillar employees max out match to COVID-19 response fund, raise $3.9 million

Demand there, and among the partner agencies to which Midwest Food Bank provides supplies, has gone up 20% to 50% as rising unemployment rates create greater need for the help they offer.

"We have already spent twice as much in food purchases this year as we did all last year," Hoerr said, noting that the added funds they'll receive will give them more flexibility to purchase food to supplement what's donated to them.

That's then shared with their partner agencies across the country -- including 176 different ones across the Tri-County Area. Hoerr noted that Caterpillar employees living in places like Florida and Georgia, where aid is also provided, also earmarked their matching donations to go to Midwest Food Bank.

And the money will be coming to them and other agencies sooner, too.

Typically, employees make a donation in a given year and register the donation to have it matched by the foundation. The foundation provides its matching amount in the following year. But here, officials are working to pay the match during the fall and winter of this year.

"Given the situation that we're in, we definitely wanted to get the money to the non-profits sooner," Anthony said.