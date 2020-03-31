Caterpillar freezes exec bonuses, pay hikes amid coronavirus concerns

DEERFIELD — Caterpillar Inc. is freezing pay hikes for its top executives and other salaried employees.

The announcement came Tuesday, and was described as a step the company is taking to help adjust its expenses amid the pandemic associated with the new coronavirus.

The move will affect increases to the base salary for senior executives, management and salaried employees, a memo to staff indicated.

Those employees who are also in line for incentive pay, both top executives and other management or salaried workers, will not receive those payouts for the 2020 year, the communication indicated.

"These decisions are difficult and were not made lightly, but we must act with a sense of urgency to respond to this extremely challenging situation created by the pandemic," company spokeswoman Kate Kenny stated in an email in response to an inquiry on the subject.