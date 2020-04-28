Caterpillar profit tumbles 46%
0 comments
breaking

Caterpillar profit tumbles 46%

  • 0
Caterpillar Icon 3 4 3 17

PEORIA — Caterpillar's profits are down 46% with much of the global economy seized by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Deerfield-based company has already withdrawn all financial guidance and said Tuesday that it expects that the outbreak will skew its performance throughout the year.

Among its Illinois plants are ones in Pontiac and Decatur.

The heavy mining and construction equipment builder has been deemed essential by a number of central governments in maintaining infrastructure, and it's implemented new safety protocols to continue operations.

About 75% of its primary production facilities continue to operate as of mid-April.

Caterpillar earned $1.09 billion, or $1.98 per share, for the three months ended March 31. A year earlier it earned $1.88 billion, or $3.25 per share.

Stripping out a pension obligation-related item, earnings were $1.60 per share.

That's below the $1.69 per share analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted.

Revenue fell to $10.64 billion from $13.47 billion.

Caterpillar has lowered costs by reducing discretionary expenses and suspending 2020 base salary increases and short-term incentive compensation plans for many employees and all senior executives.

Coronavirus: What you need to know

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News