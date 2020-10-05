 Skip to main content
Caterpillar to buy Texas-based firm for more than $400 million.
Caterpillar to buy Texas-based firm for more than $400 million.

Caterpillar Inc. announced Monday the pending purchase of Weir Oil & Gas for more than $400 million.

Caterpillar said it has signed an agreement to acquire the Oil & Gas Division of the Weir Group PLC, a Scotland-based global engineering business. Headquartered near Fort Worth, Texas, Weir Oil & Gas produces pumps, flow iron, consumable parts, wellhead and pressure control products.

"Combining Weir Oil & Gas's established pressure pumping and pressure control portfolio with Cat's engines and transmissions enables us to create additional value for customers," said Joe Creed, vce president of Caterpillar's Oil & Gas and Marine Division. "This acquisition will expand our offerings to one of the broadest product lines in the well service industry."

The purchase price of $405 million is to be paid in cash at closing. The transaction includes more than 40 Weir Oil & Gas manufacturing and services locations and about 2,000 employees.

