Central Illinois electric vehicle maker Rivian plans Fulton Market showroom. ‘Chicago is a key location for us.’

Rivian is valued at almost $28 billion before rolling out the first of its trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles.

The company in January said it raised $2.65 billion from a group of investors led by T. Rowe Price. Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 custom delivery vans, was among existing investors that took part in the latest fundraising round.

Rivian also wants to sell to consumers. Showrooms such as the one planned in Fulton Market are a way to broaden awareness of the brand, as Tesla has done.

Rivian took its first orders in November and expects to begin deliveries from its central Illinois plant, where the company said it has almost 700 employees, in June. Prices start at $75,000 for trucks and $77,500 for SUVs, which can be offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

Irvine, California-based Rivian’s deal for Chicago retail space comes at a tough time for retail property owners, almost a year into a near shutdown of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivian’s interest the Fulton Market building was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.