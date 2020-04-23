Central Illinois job declines show up in March report
Central Illinois job declines show up in March report

Illinois jobless claims down 30%, 654K filed since March

A clearance sale sign at a retail store in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Evidence of the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy has been steadily emerging, and the evidence is ominous. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

BLOOMINGTON — Far fewer jobs were available in March across Central Illinois as the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting businesses.

In the Bloomington metropolitan statistical area, that translated to 500 fewer jobs than were available in March 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Job availability is continuing to drop as businesses temporarily or permanently close and workers are laid off or put on furlough.

The statewide jobless rate remained at 4.4%, the same as last year, although 39,800 fewer jobs were available. The IDES said 6.008 million jobs were filled in March.

In local markets, jobless rates were lower than in 2019. They included DeWitt County, 3.2% (5.5% in 2019);  LaSalle, 4.6% (6.8%); Livingston, 3.4% (5%); Logan, 3.3% (4.7%); McLean County, 2.7% (4.3%); Tazewell, 3.7% (5.2%); Woodford, 3% (4.4%).

The rate for the city of Bloomington's rate was 2.8%, down from 4.3% in 2019, and the rate for Normal was 2.5%, down from 4.1%. IDES said job gains were reported in the categories of financial activities and educational/health services, with declines in the leisure/hospitality category.

Across the state, the number of available jobs dropped in Rockford, Peoria, Lake County-Kenosha, Chicago-suburbs, and were added in Kankakee and Champaign-Urbana.

