Central Illinois reports strong home sales for 2020

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus didn’t slow down home sales in Central Illinois in 2020, according to figures released Monday by the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.
Overall, the MIRA reported 3,194 homes were sold in 2020, for an average price of $176,260. In 2019, there were 2,636 homes sold for an average price of $175,177. Of those homes, 61 were new homes, selling for an average price of $257,513. In 2019, 49 new homes were sold for an average price of $290,749.
The overall total number of homes sold represented an increase of 21.9%.
There were 3,133 previously-owned homes sold for an average price of $174,034 in 2020, an increase of 546 over the previous year. The average resold home in 2019 sold for $172,988.
The numbers are somewhat skewed because of the merger between the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors and the Livingston County Board of Realtors in the fall, said Mid-Illinois Realtors Association CEO Diane Cote. The numbers reflect sales in McLean County only through October. Livingston County numbers are included in the November and December statistics.
“Overall, it wasn’t a significant impact on the numbers, however,” she said. “But the statistics show it was a very good year for the local industry.”
In 2020, the total volume of homes sold totaled $461,765,458, an increase of 21.9% and more than $101 million over the previous year.
The summer months were the busiest for Realtors in the Twin Cities. At least 300 homes were sold in the months from June through October. The busiest month was July when 399 homes changed hands. The slowest was January, when only 141 units closed.
