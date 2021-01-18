Central Illinois reports strong home sales for 2020

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus didn’t slow down home sales in Central Illinois in 2020, according to figures released Monday by the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association.

Overall, the MIRA reported 3,194 homes were sold in 2020, for an average price of $176,260. In 2019, there were 2,636 homes sold for an average price of $175,177. Of those homes, 61 were new homes, selling for an average price of $257,513. In 2019, 49 new homes were sold for an average price of $290,749.

The overall total number of homes sold represented an increase of 21.9%.

There were 3,133 previously-owned homes sold for an average price of $174,034 in 2020, an increase of 546 over the previous year. The average resold home in 2019 sold for $172,988.

The numbers are somewhat skewed because of the merger between the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors and the Livingston County Board of Realtors in the fall, said Mid-Illinois Realtors Association CEO Diane Cote. The numbers reflect sales in McLean County only through October. Livingston County numbers are included in the November and December statistics.