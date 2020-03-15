Central Illinois restaurant owners 'devastated' by Pritzker's order; Renner 'very, very worried'

In the meantime, "The community needs to come together to help those impacted," he said. “I don’t know what those responses are going to be, but we will stay on top of this so that we can do whatever we can to try to help the most vulnerable people in our community. I am very, very worried, not just about the coronavirus, I am very worried abut the economic impact on our community by shutting down restaurants and bars. I understand why the governor has done this but I’m very worried about the outcome right now."

Lance Schmid of Clinton, who owns Stone’s End in Clinton, said there is a bigger picture at stake.

“It’s not just the businesses and the employees, which are affected tremendously by this, but it goes outward from there,” he said. “There are other businesses and employees affected. Delivery drivers, small businesses and others that keep restaurants going. … I think this is all being blown out of proportion.”

“The economic repercussions for people who are living paycheck to paycheck are just going to be really severe, here,” Renner said. “What we need to do is to band together as a community and try to help those who are going to be hurt by this.”