Chateau Hotel in Bloomington closes temporarily during COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Owners have temporarily closed the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center in east Bloomington because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but say they plan to re-open "when it is deemed safe."

"In light of this coronavirus pandemic, the ownership group has been forced to close the hotel for the time being," said Gabriel Rezende, an asset manager with Secured Debt Investments (SDO) in Coral Gables, Florida, in a statement emailed Friday. "We plan to re-open as soon as it is deemed safe by the medical and government authorities. The safety of our guests and employees takes top priority."

SDO took over ownership of the property after McLean County Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence in October granted its request to foreclose its commercial mortgage for property.