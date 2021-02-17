Chicago-based Ariel Investments to grow minority-owned businesses with $200 million from JPMorgan Chase

CHICAGO — Chicago-based asset management firm Ariel Investments launched a new investment arm Wednesday with a mission to fund and grow minority-owned businesses.

Ariel Alternatives, which has secured $200 million in initial funding from JPMorgan Chase, plans to invest in minority-owned businesses to position them as suppliers to Fortune 500 companies.

Leslie Brun, 68, an investment banking veteran, will serve as CEO of Ariel Alternatives. He said the inaugural initiative, dubbed Project Black, aims to fill a massive diversity gap in the corporate America supply chain. Fortune 500 companies spend about 2% annually on minority-owned suppliers, well short of the 10% to 15% spending goals many corporations set last year, Brun said.

Despite “announcements and pronouncements” by corporations about increasing the amount they spend with minority-owned suppliers, many have difficulty finding those with enough capacity to meet their needs, Brun said.

“We’re intending to create those minority suppliers of scale, in concert with our Fortune 500 relationships, to provide the solution to their issue, as well as create the opportunity for us to then leverage that into the social impact initiatives that we have,” Brun said.