Chicago companies are plotting returns to the office. It won’t be as simple as turning off Zoom.

Jane Fraser, a longtime banking executive who became the first female CEO at New York-based megabank Citi in March, recently told the Economic Club of Chicago that the relentlessness of working from home has left everyone exhausted, and she was looking forward to the socialization and collaboration that comes with working in an office.

“God bless Zoom and God bless the videos and Microsoft Teams and all the other platforms, Webex, that we’ve been using, but it’s not the replacement,” Fraser said. “I’m concerned around culture in organizations, because we’ve depleted the asset that many companies have of everyone knowing each other, that sense of belonging to an institution, that purpose, that identity, and it’s been lonely for many people.”

At the same time, Fraser said employers will have to build more flexibility into the office environment after more than a year of working remotely.

Soon after Fraser took the reins of Citi in March, she implemented Zoom-free Fridays, banning employees from using internal video chats for at least one day of the week, part of a broader effort to strike a healthier work-life balance during the pandemic and beyond.