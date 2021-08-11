Chicago’s historic Drake Hotel is for sale

Chicago’s iconic Drake Hotel is up for sale, the latest development in the building’s 101-year history.

The brokerage JLL is representing BB and A Venture, an affiliate of the Brashears family, and ACORE Capital. The parties together own 90% of the property.

Pricing is expected to be in excess of $250 million, according to people close to the situation who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

“This represents a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity that allows a new owner with unique development rights to redevelop the property however a new investor feel will yield the highest ultimate value,” Adam McGaughy, senior managing director for JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, said.

Redevelopment of the property could include elevating the food and beverage offerings, reconfiguring the Michigan Avenue-fronting retail space, and converting and developing more space to accommodate high-end residential units.

The hotel’s listing comes as the outlook of the city’s hospitality industry is improving. The vast majority of downtown hotels have reopened. Events are returning to convention centers again. The Drake remained open throughout the pandemic.

Located on Magnificent Mile, the hotel has 535 rooms and 220 feet of retail frontage along North Michigan Avenue. It has welcomed figures such as Princess Diana, Walt Disney and Charles Lindbergh, among others, since it first opened in 1920.

