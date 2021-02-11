Chicago's Mercy Hospital, denied approval to close, files for bankruptcy

CHICAGO — Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, Chicago’s first charted hospital, whose efforts to close were denied by the state, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, made Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois, comes less than three weeks after a state board denied an application from Mercy’s owner, Trinity Health, to open an outpatient care center on the city’s South Side.

That decision by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board followed its December vote against Trinity’s application to close the hospital in Bronzeville.

“Mercy has attempted to effectuate its contemplated clinical transformation plan but has been unable to do so as originally envisioned and management does not anticipate being able to do so in the future,” says a document in the filing signed by David Southwell, chair of Trinity Health’s board. “The quality of care at Mercy is an increasing concern as physicians and other colleagues have left Mercy and operating losses have accelerated to $7 million per month.”

The filing lays out potential scenarios that include sale of the health system or its assets, a reorganization or liquidation.