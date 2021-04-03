CNA website still down nearly two weeks after what the insurance giant is now calling a ‘sophisticated ransomware attack’

CHICAGO — It has been nearly two weeks since CNA sustained what it is now calling a “sophisticated ransomware attack,” and the Chicago-based insurance giant’s website remained down Friday afternoon.

While law enforcement and forensic experts hired by CNA conduct investigations, the company said in an online statement Thursday the attack has been “successfully contained” and it is safe to communicate with CNA through its reestablished corporate email system.

“We are working as diligently and as quickly as possible to fully resume operations,” the company said.

A CNA spokeswoman declined to comment Friday beyond the statement.

CNA sustained the cyberattack March 21, which it disclosed Thursday included ransomware, a form of malware that corrupts computer systems through encrypted files, with attackers demanding payment for a software fix. The company did not disclose information about the attacker, but said the ransomware used “does not contain the ability to automatically spread to any internal or external systems.”

Ransomware is a growing threat to both public and private networks, causing data loss, privacy issues and costing billions of dollars a year, according to the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.