Coates named president of Illinois Associated Press Media Editors (copy)

BLOOMINGTON — Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor of The Pantagraph, has been named president of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors.

The IAPME is a professional organization encompassing newspaper members of The Associated Press in Illinois.​

A Trenton, Michigan, native, Coates started as a reporter in Los Angeles after graduating from Columbia College Chicago. He later was an editor at the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis, the Sioux City Journal and The News Journal in Delaware, part of the USA Today Network.

He came to Central Illinois in 2017.

