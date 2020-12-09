Coates named president of Illinois Associated Press Media Editors

BLOOMINGTON — Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor of The Pantagraph, has been named president of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors.
The IAPME is a professional organization encompassing newspaper members of The Associated Press in Illinois.
A Trenton, Michigan, native, Coates started as a reporter in Los Angeles after graduating from Columbia College Chicago. He later was an editor at the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis, the Sioux City Journal and The News Journal in Delaware, part of the USA Today Network.
He came to Central Illinois in 2017.
Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations
2601 Interlocken Drive, Bloomington
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
401 W. Summit St., Normal
1604 Aurora Way, Normal
607 Thomas Drive, Heyworth
603 S. Mercer Ave., Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.