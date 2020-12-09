 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coates named president of Illinois Associated Press Media Editors
0 comments

Coates named president of Illinois Associated Press Media Editors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor of The Pantagraph, has been named president of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors.

The IAPME is a professional organization encompassing newspaper members of The Associated Press in Illinois.​

A Trenton, Michigan, native, Coates started as a reporter in Los Angeles after graduating from Columbia College Chicago. He later was an editor at the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis, the Sioux City Journal and The News Journal in Delaware, part of the USA Today Network. 

He came to Central Illinois in 2017.

Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News