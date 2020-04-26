COLUMN: Own a business impacted by COVID-19? The Pantagraph wants to help you. Here's how.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many of our local businesses are experiencing tough times right now. Beyond restaurants and bars, there are so many others that are affected: photographers, florists, entertainment venues, retail stores, gyms, hair salons and barbers, hotels — the list is far-reaching and the economic impact is daunting. We are here to help.

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, one lesson that history has taught us is that companies need to maintain or increase their advertising spending to retain their share of the market during and after an economic slump. According to the U.S. Strategic Planning Institute, “Economic downturns reward the aggressive advertiser and penalize the timid one.”

To help our local businesses with their marketing efforts, The Pantagraph has launched a Local Marketing Grants program. Through this program, local businesses can receive matching grants to keep their business top of mind, ranging from $250 to $15,000 per month for April, May and June, and will be awarded as matching advertising funds.