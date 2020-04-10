COLUMN: Support local Central Illinois businesses. We can help.
0 comments
top story

COLUMN: Support local Central Illinois businesses. We can help.

  • Updated
  • 0

What helps make our community so special and unique? It’s the small businesses that give our town its personality, its flair.

It’s the coffee house that knows you like your latte with soy milk. It’s the hairdresser who knows how long you want your bangs. It’s the bakery with those amazing cookies. The pizza place with that super thin crust.

These are the businesses that we know and love, the businesses that need our support right now. To help these businesses get through this pandemic shutdown, we have created Shop Local, a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

We encourage all our readers to visit pantagraph.com/BuyLocal and purchase a gift card from the participating merchants. Your purchase provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time. Let’s support them now to so they can reopen their doors when life returns to normal.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to support this critical component of our community. Spending your money locally will help the local economy. Let’s come together as a community to support one another. 

COLUMN: We're in this together

COLUMN: We're in this together

Life in the newsroom is always fast-paced, but breaking news turns a routine day into a spinning top adorned with flashing lights and noisemak…

A message from editor Chris Coates about coronavirus coverage

A message from editor Chris Coates about coronavirus coverage
Barry Winterland

Barry

Winterland 

Barry Winterland is general manager of the Central Illinois Newspaper Group for Lee Enterprises.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News