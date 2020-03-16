Construction of new Aldi store in west Bloomington to begin soon

BLOOMINGTON — The construction of a new Aldi store in west Bloomington will begin in the next few weeks.

A sign announcing the new store has been erected on property purchased by Aldi for $1.9 million in 2018 at the corner of Maple Hill Road and Wiley Drive, east of the Bob Evans restaurant. That site is near its current Bloomington store.

"Once this new store opens this fall, the existing Bloomington Aldi store at 1025 Wylie Drive will close," said Aldi Dwight Division Vice President Heather Moore.

"We are opening a brand-new store in Bloomington to provide our customers with an improved shopping experience," she said. "The new store will have open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally friendly building materials and plenty of refrigerator space for our robust selection of fresh produce, dairy and meat."

The German-based discount grocery retailer's U.S. operations are based in Batavia.