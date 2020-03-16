Construction of new Aldi store in west Bloomington to begin soon

BLOOMINGTON — The construction of a new Aldi store in west Bloomington will begin in the next few weeks.
A sign announcing the new store has been erected on property purchased by Aldi for $1.9 million in 2018 at the corner of Maple Hill Road and Wiley Drive, east of the Bob Evans restaurant. That site is near its current Bloomington store.
"Once this new store opens this fall, the existing Bloomington Aldi store at 1025 Wylie Drive will close," said Aldi Dwight Division Vice President Heather Moore.
"We are opening a brand-new store in Bloomington to provide our customers with an improved shopping experience," she said. "The new store will have open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally friendly building materials and plenty of refrigerator space for our robust selection of fresh produce, dairy and meat."
The German-based discount grocery retailer's U.S. operations are based in Batavia.
In August 2018, Moore said the company was in the early stages of planning a new store near its current store in west Bloomington.
That same month, the Bloomington City Council approved the final plat of the resubdivision of two adjacent lots in the Drury Inn Subdivision so Aldi Inc. could prepare for a future grocery store on Maple Hill Road.
The chain has had a store in the Twin Cities since January 1985, when Aldi was located in Towanda Plaza. That store closed when Aldi opened a store at 301 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. The Normal store underwent a $1 million renovation in August 2015 and the chain opened a store at 510 E. Pershing Road in Decatur in July 2018.
They were among Aldi's $5 billion plan to remodel existing stores and expand its store count from 1,800 to 2,500 by the end of 2022.
