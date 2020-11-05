Core 3 moves to new Hamilton Road Business Park.

BLOOMINGTON — Property management company Core 3 has moved into the Hamilton Road Business Park.

The business had been based at 1716 R T Dunn Drive. The new address is 1707 E. Hamilton Road, Suite 1A.

The company in a statement said the move allowed them to add office space and move landscaping and construction operations to one location.

The business park previously had been home to Alexander Lumber and prior to that Hundman Lumber. The property was converted into office space and other uses. A 17,500-square-foot warehouse was converted into storage units. Another building houses businesses, including one for tree service.

