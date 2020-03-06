Coronavirus could inflict biggest blow to travel industry since Great Recession

For the last decade, the U.S. travel industry has been enjoying an unusually long stretch of growing demand, pushed by a strong economy and relatively cheap jet fuel.

But the outbreak of the coronavirus that has killed more than 3,300 people and infected tens of thousands more is already projected to inflict billions of dollars in losses, representing the biggest hit to the $8.8-trillion global travel industry since the economic meltdown of 2008-09.

Responding to government-imposed travel restrictions and a steep drop in demand, airlines have cut thousands of international and domestic flights, Walt Disney Co. has closed theme parks in China and Japan, and two of the world’s biggest hotel chains have shuttered hotels in China. Cruise lines are either barring or imposing extra screening on any travelers who have visited 11 countries and regions where the virus has struck hardest.

“In my mind, this is worse than the financial crises, but hopefully not as bad as the 9/11 (terrorist attacks) when the whole industry stopped,” said Roger Dow, president and chief executive of the U.S. Travel Association, the trade group for the country’s travel industry. “The numbers we are losing right now are monstrous.”