Coronavirus is hammering the travel industry — and creating ‘insane’ deals on airfare, cruises and more

“There are deals to be had and I think each day, there will be more,” said Peg Haskins, co-owner of Viking Travel Service, with offices in Westmont and Naperville.

Haskins said some upcoming cruises currently have a much lower price tag than they did when people made their reservations months ago.

“We have a party of six that’s due to travel in April, seven nights in the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, and it’s now $1,000-a-person less,” Haskins said.

She and other cruise travel agents said they’ve been able to negotiate complimentary upgraded cabins and other perks for passengers already booked on trips.

Joanne Mueller of Cruise Planners in Lombard has a client sailing out of Miami on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas in late March.

“It’s a popular time -- spring break -- when ships generally go out full,” Mueller said. “There’ve been a lot of cancellations, so these ships aren’t full now. I called Royal Caribbean, and they said we can get her in a better category (stateroom) for the same price.”

Holland America Line is rewarding its passengers on departures through May 31 with an onboard spending credit of $100 to $200 per stateroom as a thank you for not canceling.