Councilman: Normal should stand up to Pritzker COVID order

NORMAL — Normal Councilman Stan Nord feels the town of Normal should follow the leads of other area communities such as Lincoln and East Peoria and stand up to the governor’s mitigation protocols imposed on bars and restaurants.
“I would support an effort where the bar and restaurant owners in Normal are not having a police force that their taxes go to fund, also be the ones that are shutting them down,” he told The Pantagraph.
COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect in McLean County and 19 other counties in Region 2 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, public health officials announced Sunday. The region has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
For bars and restaurants, those include no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m., all patrons seated at tables outside and tables 6 feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
'We have rights': Business owners react as new state COVID rules announced for Bloomington-Normal region
Nord said he has heard from a number of bar and restaurant owners already.
“They are not in favor of this,” he said. “Some are going to stay open until the state shuts them down. They are worried about their employees, because if they have to shut down, their employees are not going to get the hours and if they have to close down long enough, that means they may have to dump inventory and that means they may not open again because it is expensive to that.”
The town announced it will will continue on-street dining in Uptown until further notice. The town had previously announced that on-street dining would end on November 2.
Businesses who previously applied for outdoor dining do not need to reapply. The outdoor dining extension leaves in place all the regulations implemented in late May.
But Nord says that restaurants and bars have already been penalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
“They have not been able to return to full occupancy,” he said. “When they set up their first business model, well before COVID, they anticipated having many more people in their restaurant at one time. So profit margins are slashed. There is no more COVID grant money or anything going around. The ones that close could be in trouble. There may be some that just don’t open again and it is unfortunate.”
Nord said he has reached out to the McLean County Republican leadership, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the Normal Town Council for answers. He hopes to follow the example set by officials in East Peoria and Lincoln who have gone on record for encouraging businesses to remain open and vowed not to suspend or revoke liquor licenses for doing so.
“We are not going to be alone in doing this,” he said. “We have to decide what is more important to us – our local businesses or following the mandates of someone who has already lost in court. We shouldn’t be doing this. Who do we represent? The citizens and businesses of Normal or a tyrannical governor?”
Bond County attorney Tom DeVore has filed multiple lawsuits against Pritzker alleging the governor does not have the authority to issue orders for multiple months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, one lawsuit, filed by Republican Rep. Darren Bailey, was ruled in favor of Bailey, that Pritzker does not have the authority to extend executive orders past 30 days.
DeVore has argued that Pritzker does not have the authority to restrict businesses with continuing orders and directives while the state attorney general’s office has said Pritzker has legal power to take such actions under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.
Nord said the message of following the science has been lost.
“They are being manipulated by statistics and you can make statistics say whatever you want,” he added. “Those that are going to get tested, these folks are people who feel like they may be getting sick or getting symptoms or some reason feel like they have a higher probability of getting COVID-19. The people who are healthy and don’t feel like they have a problem are not being tested. And of course, the positivity rates are going to go up because we are only testing people who have a higher percentage of being sick.”
The Town Council meets Monday night at 7 p.m.
This story will be updated.
