Country Financial donates $3M for heroes program

BLOOMINGTON – Country Financial is donating $3 million to buy equipment and supplies for first responders, medical workers and military service members in communities in which it does business.

“Healthcare workers and first responders are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives every day to take care of those in our communities. We believe it’s our responsibility to take care of them,” said Tim Harris, executive vice president for Country Financial.

Country Financial previously announced a $1 million donation through its Operation Helping Heroes program. The newest donation will be allocated to the company’s more than 2,000 representatives and agents, who each will be able to provide local support.

Operation Helping Heroes was created in 2015 to support non-profit organizations that support active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, Country Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations. Some of the funds were used to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs), bulletproof vests, and training equipment and programs.