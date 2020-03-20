Country Financial extends work-from-home order because of coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON - Country Financial has extended work from home for its employees through April 12. Only employees who have critical roles will report to corporate office locations, and no visitors without a critical reason will be allowed in any corporate office. All other employees will work remotely.

Last week, Country Financial announced employees would work from home through March 27. However, company leaders extended the date as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. The company has already restricted all non-essential business travel for its employees and insurance agents, and restricted employees from scheduling any new business travel until further notice.