Country Financial to refund 15% of auto premiums

BLOOMINGTON – Country Financial will issue a 15% refund for two months' of auto premiums for every customer with a personal auto insurance policy as of April 1, the insurer announced Wednesday.

The company is among several - including State Farm - that are issuing refunds in anticipation of a decrease in driving activity in April and May due to coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

“Our clients are doing their part during COVID-19 and staying home. That means fewer accidents and lower claims costs,” said Jim Jacobs, chief executive officer of Country Financial. “We always work hard to provide the protection our clients need. When we can do that for less cost, we believe returning money to our clients is the right thing to do, especially during challenging times.”

Pending regulatory approval, the company will mail refund checks in May. Customers do not need to take any action to receive a refund check.

Earlier this month, the company extended payment deadlines for clients to prevent cancellations, late fees and non-renewals.