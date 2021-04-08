COVID-19 vaccinations are accelerating, forcing CEOs to plot a return to the office sooner than expected

The spring and summer are likely to be key moments in the debate about whether vaccines should be mandated. About 20 states including are considering legislation on the issue, and building owners could create their own rules, taking the decision out of employers’ hands.

Managers also will need to set and enforce rules for workplace etiquette on a range of issues, including whether masks will be required and for how long.

In time, those debates will pass with the eradication of COVID-19.

“It’s hard to mandate something that most of the population hasn’t had access to,” said Chicago lawyer Aimee Delaney, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson. “Employers have been able to delay and think through the decision. That’s changing as vaccines become more widely available.”

For now, companies face a juggling act between protecting workers’ privacy and allaying the fears of workers who are reluctant to work in an office and who may want to know whether people in the same meeting have been vaccinated, she said.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said companies are within their rights to require vaccinations. But there are exceptions, such as medical or religious reasons.