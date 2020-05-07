Delay in meat supply chain seen in Illinois

"It's off and on," he said. "Like I couldn't get short loins this week. But last week, I could."

Though demand for meat has been higher of late, Donelan said Midstate did not have plans to impose purchasing limits.

Jenny Jackson, director of communications for the Illinois Pork Producers Association, said that farmers are "sitting on a lot of pigs" right now due to processing plants that are closing are operating at limited capacity.

"We keep calling it a disruption in the food supply chain, because that's what it is," Jackson said. "Right now, on our end, it would be a lack of processing ability or capacity."

"So it's not a meat supply shortage, it's just slowed down because we have processors that are moving slowly," she added.

A consequence of this bottleneck is it has created a scenario where farmers are saddled with too much supply while grocery stores, butchers and fast-food restaurants do not have enough to keep up with consumer demand.

It it doesn't clear up soon, it may force farmers to consider euthanizing their animals to make room, Jackson said.