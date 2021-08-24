Disney closing Michigan Avenue shop

CHICAGO — Disney is closing its four remaining Chicago-area stores by mid-September, including its location on Michigan Avenue, while expanding its presence at Target.

The Michigan Avenue Disney Store will close on or before Sept. 1, according to the company’s website. Stores at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora and Gurnee Mills in Gurnee are closing later that month.

In March, Disney said it would close at least 60 stores by the end of the year, including three Chicago-area stores that already closed.

At the time, Disney said it planned to shrink its bricks-and-mortar footprint while improving its online store.

The company had also been focusing on “meeting consumers where they are already spending their time” by placing Disney shops in other stores, said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a statement in March.

In the U.S., Disney has been working with Target, which began adding scaled-down Disney shops to its stores in 2019. On Monday, Target said it plans to have Disney shops in more than 160 stores by the end of the year, roughly triple the number it has now.

Target stores in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood, New Lenox and Mundelein have Disney shops, located near kids’ clothing and toy aisles.

Disney isn’t the only company trying to reach customers at Target. Bolingbrook-based Ulta Beauty is opening beauty shops in more than 100 Target stores, including seven in the Chicago area.

It wasn’t clear how many stand-alone Disney stores remain open, but a spokesperson said the company has more than 600 retail locations worldwide including shops at retailers like Target and stores at its parks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0