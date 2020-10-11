Empower your employees and see increased productivity

A recent study found that workers who feel empowered by their employers are more productive and have higher morale, regardless of their industry. During this unsettling time in the coronavirus pandemic, empowerment may be an effective approach for improving employee attitudes and work behaviors.
The study went on to say that empowerment initiatives can lead to higher job satisfaction, lower turnover and reduced stress among workers. Empowered employees also are more innovative and perform better at their jobs.
Several retail companies have been allowing employees to make decisions on the spot, with the support and backing of management. It is crucial for management to realize that every decision made by a front-line employee may not be perfect. However, empowering them at the point of sale allows the customer to receive the best possible service in a timely fashion. Nothing is more frustrating than to be placed on hold or have a clerk step away to ask a supervisor what to do. I find myself shopping more and doing business more with companies that make the transaction as seamless as possible. Additionally, I will pay more for that level of service.
An effective empowerment initiative should include:
• High performance practices: Managers share information, decentralize authority, involve workers in decision-making and provide necessary training. All these things make workers feel like a strong part of their organization and that they matter to the company’s success.
• Socio-political support: Managers create an environment that promotes and encourages employees to recognize each other’s importance.
• Leadership: A manager who inspires, provides strong feedback and is a good role model enhances workers’ feelings of competence and helps them find meaning in their work.
• Workers design characteristics: Managers encourage training and provide individual workers with challenging assignments.
More often than not, I have found that empowered workers are more innovative and more willing to take the initiative to solve problems on their own. I believe employees are more engaged in their work when they are trusted to carry out the company’s mission without unnecessary bureaucracy.
Today, many businesses find one of the costliest and time-consuming functions is finding and hiring good employees. I believe people want to work for companies that regularly trust and support their decisions. Empowerment is a definite win-win proposition. The client receives and is willing to pay for a high level of service and attention, and the employee feels like a valued member of the organization.
Ruedi is regional marketing specialist for Savant Capital Management, Bloomington; www.savantcapital.com; 309-663-9477.
