Empower your employees and see increased productivity

A recent study found that workers who feel empowered by their employers are more productive and have higher morale, regardless of their industry. During this unsettling time in the coronavirus pandemic, empowerment may be an effective approach for improving employee attitudes and work behaviors.

Several retail companies have been allowing employees to make decisions on the spot, with the support and backing of management. It is crucial for management to realize that every decision made by a front-line employee may not be perfect. However, empowering them at the point of sale allows the customer to receive the best possible service in a timely fashion. Nothing is more frustrating than to be placed on hold or have a clerk step away to ask a supervisor what to do. I find myself shopping more and doing business more with companies that make the transaction as seamless as possible. Additionally, I will pay more for that level of service.