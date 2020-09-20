Enroll in Medicare at 65 and consider delaying Social Security

You can claim Social Security as early as age 62. If you claim Social Security prior to age 65, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare three months prior to turning age 65. However, if you delay claiming Social Security until after age 65, you must take action to enroll in Medicare.

Consider delaying Social Security

Even though you can claim Social Security retirement benefits at age 62, you should consider delaying your benefits until at least your “full retirement age.” Based on your year of birth, your full retirement age is age 66 to age 67. Depending on your marital status and earnings, claiming Social Security at age 62 will result in a monthly income benefit that is 25 to 30 percent less than your full retirement benefit. Additionally, in the event of your death, the benefit payable to a surviving spouse will be less. For every year that you postpone claiming Social Security beyond your full retirement benefit age and up to age 70, you will receive an eight percent increase in your monthly benefit. Delaying Social Security until age 70 provides a monthly benefit that is more than 75 percent greater than the monthly benefit at age 62. Considering longer life expectancy, the increased monthly benefit from a delayed Social Security claiming strategy may provide meaningful income later in life.