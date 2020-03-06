5 facts about U.S. Bank taking over State Farm's key banking services

THE IMPACT HERE: About 975 of the 1,300 State Farm Bank's employees are based in Bloomington. A company spokeswoman said "our hope is that many will consider available opportunities in other departments of the company.

Within the State Farm portfolio of businesses, chiefly insurance services, the bank contributed $59 million, or about 1%, of the $5.6 billion profit that the company earned last year.

ABOUT THE TWO COMPANIES: State Farm started its bank in May 1999 and offered deposit, checking and credit card services that were marketed through its network of nearly 19,000 agents, but without branch offices.

State Farm Bank had assets of $16.9 billion at the end of 2019, ranking it at around 100th-largest bank in the country.

U.S. Bank, the nation's fifth-largest bank, had assets of nearly $500 billion. Financially, the arrangement represents a relatively small addition to U.S. Bank's deposit base, but it nearly doubles the Minneapolis-based bank's geographic reach with consumers. U.S. Bank has branches in 26 states while State Farm has agents all across the country.

WHAT'S NEXT: The deal awaits regulatory approval. State Farm customers won't need to take any actions for the transition of accounts to happen.