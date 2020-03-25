Fake tests, fantasy cures and false government aid checks: Authorities warn scammers are ramping up as coronavirus spreads

“There are unique things that people are interested in that bad actors and fraudsters are using to their advantage,” Cadard said. “It doesn’t take much to set up. … It’s a low cost for them and high reward.”

Cadard said the topics that scammers will use to entice a victim to click run the gamut, from offers for masks and ventilators to phony updates about economic stimulus checks.

Cadard said to watch out in particular for any links to supposedly government-run sites that don’t end with the .gov domain. An unsolicited email that asks for personal information such as date of birth is likely a scam, he said.

Lausch also warned about robocalls that purport to come from government agencies.

“Your antenna should be way, way up right there,” he said. “Legitimate health authorities are not going to be contacting people in this way.”

Similarly, the Federal Communications Commission has warned against robocalls offering air duct cleaning services as a way to stop the coronavirus, which the agency described as a phone scam.