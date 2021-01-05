Family Video, the last video store chain in the U.S., is closing all 250 locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Family Video, which once had a footprint across Central Illinois, is closing all 250 of its locations.

Parent company Highland Ventures made the announcement Tuesday. "While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19," the company said in a press release, according to the Toledo Blade.

The move comes after Family Video closed more than 200 stores last fall, including most of its locations in Central Illinois. The few that remained open will shut down for good once each store's inventory of DVDs, Blu-rays, video games, candy, popcorn and CBD products is sold. The last day to rent a movie is Wednesday.