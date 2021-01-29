Ford confirms more production cuts, UAW layoffs at Chicago and Ohio plants

The big trucks are often purchased for commercial use by landscaping companies, home builders, utility companies, rental companies such as U-Haul and towing services.

US workers

This shortage of semiconductor chips is affecting auto production globally because chips are used for automation, electrification, digital connectivity and security — everything from computer management of the engine to driver-assistance such as emergency braking. There is also stiff competition for the product from outside computer manufacturers.

The auto industry pulled back chip orders last year amid the pandemic and the production recovery for vehicles has been much stronger than initially considered, said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of Industry, Labor & Economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.

"The lead time on chips is pretty long,” she said. “It’s not easy to turn back on a dime.”

'Trying times'

Behind the scenes, automakers and factory workers say anxiety is growing amid increased uncertainty.