Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook loses bid to toss lawsuit targeting his severance

A Delaware court on Tuesday denied a request by former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook to toss out a lawsuit that accuses him of lying about sexual relationships with subordinates. The lawsuit seeks to take back tens of millions of dollars of severance paid to Easterbrook.
Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of Delaware Chancery Court denied Easterbrook’s motion to dismiss the case, which was filed by Chicago-based McDonald’s in August and alleges fraud and breach of fiduciary duty.
McDonald’s fired Easterbrook in November 2019 for having an office romance, but in its suit said it would not have approved Easterbrook’s severance package, reportedly worth more than $37 million in stock awards, had it known about multiple physical relationships with employees that have come to light since.
Easterbrook had argued the case should be heard in Illinois courts and alleged McDonald’s had the information about his relationships when it negotiated his separation agreement.
Slights denied the motion on both grounds.
“As part of the investigation, Easterbrook turned over his company phone to be searched,” Slights wrote. “While this search revealed nothing, it later became evident that Easterbrook had deleted incriminating evidence from his phone. This active concealment makes it at least reasonably conceivable the Company had no way of knowing the full extent of Easterbrook’s misconduct.”
Easterbrook’s attorney in the case, Daniel Herr, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
McDonald’s applauded the ruling.
“...[W]e can now move forward with our case seeking the return of his severance payment and to hold him accountable for his lies and his efforts to destroy evidence,” the company said in a statement. “He violated the Company’s policies, disrespected its values, and abused the trust of his co-workers, the Board, our franchisees, and our shareholders.”
McDonald’s fired Easterbrook, its CEO for nearly five years, after learning about a relationship with an employee that it said violated company policies.
Outside counsel who interviewed the woman and Easterbrook and reviewed Easterbrook’s company-issued cellphone determined the weekslong relationship was consensual and involved only text messages and video calls, and found no evidence of other relationships, according to McDonald’s suit. The board of directors decided to terminate Easterbrook without cause and grant him the severance.
The company in July received an anonymous report alleging another employee had engaged in a sexual relationship with Easterbrook while he was CEO, and an investigation found evidence of two additional relationships during the year before his termination, according to the suit.
“That evidence consisted of dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women, including photographs of these Company employees, that Easterbrook had sent as attachments to messages from his Company email account to his personal email account,” the company’s suit alleges. It also claims Easterbrook had approved a discretionary stock grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for one of the women while they were involved.
The initial investigation did not find those photos or emails on Easterbrook’s phone in late October “because Easterbrook, with the intention of concealing their existence from the Company, had deleted them from his phone,” the suit alleges. “Unbeknownst to Easterbrook, however, the deletion of the emails from the mail application on his Company-issued phone did not also trigger the deletion of those emails from his Company email account stored on the Company’s servers.”
In his motion to dismiss, Easterbrook called the suit “meritless” and “misleading. He alleged the evidence the company claims is new is not because it existed on its servers, and that the company is trying to “use creative pleadings to shirk its bargain and reverse a transaction it entered into with the benefit of all the information it claims to now rely upon.”