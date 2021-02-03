Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook loses bid to toss lawsuit targeting his severance

[Most read] Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO \u00bb

“That evidence consisted of dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women, including photographs of these Company employees, that Easterbrook had sent as attachments to messages from his Company email account to his personal email account,” the company’s suit alleges. It also claims Easterbrook had approved a discretionary stock grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for one of the women while they were involved.

The initial investigation did not find those photos or emails on Easterbrook’s phone in late October “because Easterbrook, with the intention of concealing their existence from the Company, had deleted them from his phone,” the suit alleges. “Unbeknownst to Easterbrook, however, the deletion of the emails from the mail application on his Company-issued phone did not also trigger the deletion of those emails from his Company email account stored on the Company’s servers.”