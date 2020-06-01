Frontier Airlines begins new COVID rules
Frontier Airlines begins new COVID rules

BLOOMINGTON — Frontier Airlines is beginning COVID-19 procedures for its passengers and crews.

The airline, from Central Illinois Regional Airport, offers seasonal service to Denver and Orlando.

Passengers and crew will have their temperatures taken; anyone with a temp of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to traffic. The airline continues to require face coverings for all passengers and crew throughout the flight.

In April, the airline began boarding its passengers from the back of the aircraft. Passengers also have to answer health questions, wash or sanitize their hands before boarding, and acknowledge airline policies.

