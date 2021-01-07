 Skip to main content
Gap closing Chicago's Water Tower Place store

CHICAGO — The Gap on Wednesday said it is permanently closing its Water Tower Place store, becoming the chain’s second exit on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile.

Confirmation that the store, which has been shuttered for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, will not reopen came just one day after Macy’s announced plans to leave its spot in the North Michigan Avenue mall.

US-NEWS-MACYS-CLOSING-WATER-TOWER-PLACE-TB.jpg

People pass Macy's along North Michigan Avenue at Water Tower Place on May 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Macy's inside Water Tower Place will close, the company announced Wednesday. On Thursday, it was announced that the Water Tower Place's Gap store also will close this year. 

Gap earlier announced plans to close its two-story flagship five blocks south on Michigan Avenue at the end of January.

“As part of our company strategy to adapt to the changing needs of our customer and growth of our online business, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward,” spokeswoman Justine Jordan said in an email. “We remain committed to making appropriate and timely decisions on stores that don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap Inc. We are confident these closures will help strengthen the health of our company moving forward.”

Both Michigan Avenue locations are among the 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores that San Francisco-based Gap plans to close by 2023, while opening new stores under its growing Old Navy brand.

The Water Tower Place store will be another empty space to fill on Michigan Avenue at a time few retailers are looking to expand.

Several retail chains sought bankruptcy protection and announced plans to close stores during the pandemic. North Michigan Avenue has been particularly hard hit, missing traffic from office workers and tourists even after stay-at-home orders lifted, and some stores dealt with multiple rounds of property damage during civil unrest this summer.

