Gas prices continue drop in Central Illinois as virus, travel restrictions continue

NORMAL — Gail Banks of Bloomington believes the world is out to get her. Or at least those who she calls the “Gas Gods.”
“They hate me,” she said, filling up her car's tank at Casey’s General Store, 1301 S. Main St. “As soon as I fill up, the price will drop. If my tank gets low and I wait on a price change, it always goes up. That is my luck.”
But now, there is something bigger at issue, she said.
“Gas is as cheap as it’s been for years,” she said Sunday. “Finally. But now, because of the coronavirus, I can’t go anyplace. I am going three or four weeks on a tank. I really am not complaining. But, that’s proof that the ‘Gas Gods’ exist.”
Farmer City leaders say the DeWitt County town and others should not be treated the same as Chicago, and they want Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reconsider rescinding some stay-at-home rules for downstate Illinois.
In the Twin Cities, gas on Wednesday was priced between $1.49 and $1.64 at various gas stations. The national average price has fallen for the ninth consecutive week, dropping to $1.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations.
In Illinois, the price for a gallon of gas was estimated at $1.78 on Wednesday, according to Gasbuddy.com.
Sally Hardwick of Bloomington was surprised to find a price under $2 per gallon.
“When you don’t travel, you don’t look at the gas prices as much and by the time you start thinking about filling up your tank, it’s been a few weeks instead of a few days, and I had no idea it was still under $2 per gallon,” she said. “I wouldn’t think it could get much lower, but I won’t complain if it does.”
At Freedom Oil on U.S. 150 west of Downs, Sam Fitzgerald of Downs hoped the trend would continue.
“I don’t like what the coronavirus has done to anything except for the gas prices,” he said. “It’s a hefty price to pay, but I think everyone is saving a lot of money on travel this month.”
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there is more at play than just the coronavirus.
Last week, West Texas Intermediate crude oil opened at $11.47 per barrel, eventually fell to $0 and then to negative $37 per barrel, something never before seen.
“It was very isolated and oil eventually rebounded back to the current $15 per barrel level,” De Haan said. “As a result, gasoline prices will likely remain subdued until meaningful demand for petroleum returns, and that may not be for weeks or perhaps longer.”
GasBuddy data showed gasoline demand last week was among the weakest since the pandemic began. Demand likely will drop further as more people lose their jobs and drive less for leisure or use public transportation.
On Tuesday, more than 125,000 gas stations were selling gasoline under $2 a gallon, with nearly 50,000 stations under $1.50 a gallon. The most common price was $1.49, down 20 cents from a week ago, De Haan said.
At Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy, Paul Mosgrove of Normal said he believes the trend will reverse itself.
“Somewhere, someone is huddling with a group of suits, trying to determine how to make a lot more money off of us when this is all over,” he said. “When the economy opens back up and people just want to drive because they can, it will go back up to $4 per gallon and again, we are going to have no control.”
Birthday serenade
042420-blm-loc-2harpist
Co-worker parade honors retiree
040420-blm-loc-4virusretire
040420-blm-loc-5virusretire
040420-blm-loc-8virusretire
040420-blm-loc-2virusretire
040720-blm-loc-2violetkirk
040720-blm-loc-6violetkirk
040720-blm-loc-1violetkirk
042920-blm-loc-6covidbirthday
042920-blm-loc-5covidbirthday
042920-blm-loc-1covidbirthday
042920-blm-loc-4covidbirthday
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.