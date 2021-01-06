Glenview-based Family Video outlasted Blockbuster. But DVD rental chain finally closing its 250 stores and ending its long run.

Family Video, the Illinois-based video rental chain that outlasted Blockbuster, VHS tapes and the “be kind rewind” mantra, is closing its stores and calling it quits after 42 years.

The chain, which survived the advent of online video by locating its bricks-and-mortar stores and DVD rental offerings in small towns across the Midwest, announced Monday that its business had fallen victim to the pandemic.

“The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, the Glenview-based owner of Family Video, in an open letter posted on its website Monday.

Hoogland did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Family Video is closing its remaining 250 stores, including 30 in Illinois, and liquidating its inventory, including DVDs, candy, popcorn, CBD products and even the shelves. The last day for movie rentals is today.

Founded in 1978, Family Video went from renting Betamax tapes to VHS to DVDs over the years, and grew to an 800-store chain at its zenith. The company, which owns most of its retail real estate, evolved the business model, partnering with Marco’s Pizza in 2015 to give customers another reason to venture out for their video entertainment.