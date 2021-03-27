Goose Island sale 10 years later: Anheuser-Busch got what it needed from the deal, but what’s left for Chicago beer drinkers is more complicated.

The most obvious outcome of the sale has been all that growth, the kind most breweries never achieve (not that they all want it; many brewery owners are content to operate small or medium-sized businesses). But John Hall didn’t come into the beer industry in the mold of Ken Grossman (founder of Sierra Nevada Brewing in 1979) or Larry Bell (who launched Bell’s Brewery in 1985), with a home brewer’s urge to sell more daring and flavorful beer to the world.

Hall’s love of beer was sincere, formed during European business trips during his first career. But he was a businessman first. He has said that his dream when starting Goose Island was to be able to buy (and sell) his beer in states near and far. That happened: Goose Island beer is sold in grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, big box stores, stadiums, arenas and concert halls nationwide.

Goose Island is one of the biggest craft beer brands in the world. It is arguably the biggest craft beer brand in the world. That happened because of the sale (which I chronicled in a 2018 book, “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch and How Craft Beer Became Big Business”).

But at what cost?