Goose Island sale 10 years later: Anheuser-Busch got what it needed from the deal, but what’s left for Chicago beer drinkers is more complicated.

CHICAGO — Goose Island Beer Co. has grown wildly since launching as a scrappy little brewpub on Chicago’s North Side in 1988.
That original pub is still there — albeit with a recent bright and shiny makeover — but so are Goose Island pubs in London, Toronto, Seoul, Shanghai and Sao Paulo. Goose Island beer is brewed and sold on four continents.
It’s the kind of growth many small business owners can only dream of. Goose Island founder John Hall, who started the brewery as a second act after a career as a white-collar executive, deserves credit for putting Goose Island in a position to thrive. Between 2000 and 2010, there was arguably no more influential brewery in the nation. Maybe the world.
But the engine for all that growth since is no secret: Hall’s industry-rattling decision to sell Goose Island to Anheuser-Busch InBev for $38.8 million in 2011.
It was difficult to make sense of the sale when announced March 28, 2011 — 10 years ago Sunday. It obviously meant something. But Anheuser-Busch InBev and Goose Island were such an odd pairing — the world’s largest beer company and that scrappy Chicago visionary — that the greater meaning was hard to divine.
Ten years later, we have some answers. And while many of the worst fears about Goose Island’s fate haven’t come to pass, the brewery is navigating a tricky existence between life as local craft brand in Chicago’s intensely competitive market and as a chess piece for the world’s largest beer company as it seeks to maintain dominance.
The most obvious outcome of the sale has been all that growth, the kind most breweries never achieve (not that they all want it; many brewery owners are content to operate small or medium-sized businesses). But John Hall didn’t come into the beer industry in the mold of Ken Grossman (founder of Sierra Nevada Brewing in 1979) or Larry Bell (who launched Bell’s Brewery in 1985), with a home brewer’s urge to sell more daring and flavorful beer to the world.
Hall’s love of beer was sincere, formed during European business trips during his first career. But he was a businessman first. He has said that his dream when starting Goose Island was to be able to buy (and sell) his beer in states near and far. That happened: Goose Island beer is sold in grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, big box stores, stadiums, arenas and concert halls nationwide.
Goose Island is one of the biggest craft beer brands in the world. It is arguably the biggest craft beer brand in the world. That happened because of the sale (which I chronicled in a 2018 book, “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch and How Craft Beer Became Big Business”).
But at what cost?
Though Chicago remains central to Goose Island’s identity, its largest brands are predominantly made by Anheuser-Busch (the American subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev) at breweries in Baldwinsville, New York; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Merrimack, New Hampshire. That has led to a quandary for many Chicago bar and shop owners. Some have dropped the brand completely, and others have split the difference, choosing to sell the locally made Goose Island, but not the Anheuser-Busch incarnation.
The reality is that most of those Goose Island beers made by Anheuser-Busch are fairly middling: fine at a ballgame, OK at an airport bar, not egregious from a backyard cooler on a hot day — but that’s about it. Goose Island IPA is a lifeless shell of the beer that won six medals at the Great American Beer Festival between 2000 and 2012. Doughy, fruity nuance earned 312 Urban Wheat Ale four medals between 2006 and 2010. That beer has been reduced to a one-note shrug.
Meanwhile, several brands introduced as national plays for Goose Island since the sale to Anheuser-Busch — 312 Urban Pale Ale, Old Man Grumpy pale ale, Four Star Pils, Midway IPA and Green Line pale ale — have fallen flat. Many have been scaled back or discontinued completely.
Breweries introduce brands that don’t catch on all the time. But the struggles in Goose Island’s case underscore a broader point: Goose Island is everywhere as a national brand, but not a particularly healthy one.
Almost every large national craft beer brand saw growth in 2020 due to pandemic-related changes in how we bought and drank beer. One of the few exceptions? Goose Island IPA, which saw a 3% sales drop, according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI.
In the beer industry, there is talk of “push” versus “pull” — breweries “pushing” beer into the system (because they want you to buy it) as opposed to consumers “pulling” it (because they actually want to buy it). As a national brand, Goose Island has become the epitome of a “push” craft beer.
But here’s the thing: That’s exactly why Anheuser-Busch bought Goose Island.
Anheuser-Busch is a “push” brewery through and through, and after years of pushing Bud and Bud Light, it needed craft beer to push. During the last decade, it has pushed Goose Island relentlessly — into those ballparks, stadiums, arenas, airport bars, chain restaurants and countless places Anheuser-Busch outmuscles the competition. Goose Island’s growth has been anything but organic; it has been one big push.
The story in Chicago is a bit different, though not entirely.
The beer at Goose Island’s Fulton Street brewery in Chicago is often quite good, and immeasurably better than what’s pumped out of those Anheuser-Busch factories. After drinking through the portfolio in recent weeks, I came away particularly impressed with Green Line, which is made here again after that misadventure in Anheuser-Busch’s hands.
Better still, and I admit I was surprised, is Sox Golden Ale, an easy drinking golden ale crafted with the local South Side baseball team in mind after Goose Island forged a sizable marketing deal with the team in 2018 (the exact kind of thing Anheuser-Busch ownership begets). It’s approachable and refreshing, with a touch of grassy nuance and the faintest hop bite. I could drink it all summer.
Matilda, made with the earthy, spicy, funky and fascinating Brettanomyces yeast, and one of Goose Island’s greatest innovations nearly 20 years ago, remains a picture of elegance. It’s impossible not to admire Goose Island’s Chicago brewers advocating for and actually getting to release Little Risk, a full-flavored stout that’s a wispy 2.6% (!) alcohol. The family of Bourbon County barrel-aged beers retains intense fandom, even if it’s seemingly not as intense as it once was. Though the Bourbon County lineup has had its ups and downs in recent years, the 2020 crop was a particularly strong effort.
Goose Island still sells a lot of beer in Chicago — more than any other brewery — but a lot of it is sold with “push” (often via cheaper prices than the competition) rather than “pull.” In terms of dollar sales, Revolution Brewing’s Anti-Hero more than doubled Goose Island IPA in Chicago in 2020, according to IRI. Lagunitas’ A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ also outsold Goose Island IPA. Bell’s Brewery’s Two Hearted nearly tied it. For a brewery that sells more beer than any other in Chicago, it’s a tenuous grip.
It can be argued — and I would make the argument — that Goose Island has maintained much of its relevance in Chicago during the last decade primarily with its marketing budget. (That, too, is straight out of the Anheuser-Busch playbook.) A field goal kicking competition outside the brewery on a snowy January day in 2019 attracted news coverage from coast to coast.
Its marketing deals with cultural touchstones such as the Cubs, the White Sox, Taste of Chicago and Pitchfork Music Festival, among others, have guaranteed an outsize presence at those places and events. Goose Island is seemingly everywhere at times simply because it has been able to afford it.
The beer still holds some relevance, but not a lot. Multiple beer retailers — bar and shop owners — said that with the exception of a couple of top-tier Bourbon County beers, Goose Island just doesn’t resonate with their customers anymore.
“It seems very hard for their beers to develop much buzz among the beer cognoscenti even when they release well-made, interesting beers,” one bar owner said. “As for being ‘Chicago’s beer,’ their moment has passed, and that title seems to change hands more frequently in the diffused local brewing scene.”
For years, Goose Island was the biggest story in Chicago craft beer. Now it’s just another face in a competitive crowd.
But things could have been much worse.
When buying Goose Island, there were fears that Anheuser-Busch would strip the brand to its studs and corrupt or even shutter the Chicago operation that had made Goose Island an icon of innovation and quality. That hasn’t happened. Instead it has renovated that original Clybourn pub into bright, sleek modernity and built a taproom at the Fulton Street production brewery Hall launched in the ’90s. It has promoted from within repeatedly, including the current brewmaster, Keith Gabbett, who was a Goose Island shift brewer at the time of the sale.
Ten years later, we can conclude that Anheuser-Busch executives were largely transparent about their reasons for buying Goose Island: a need to get into the craft beer realm, to learn how to innovate and to be able to supply its national network of distributors with legitimate craft beer. By 2011, tastes had sufficiently diversified, and Bud and Bud Light weren’t enough anymore. It needed India pale ale, wheat ale and the rest of Goose Island’s diverse portfolio.
The biggest loser during the last 10 years, arguably, has been the consumer. The reason isn’t just the uninspired beers coming out of the Anheuser-Busch breweries — it’s that it’s nearly impossible for most people to tell which brands are made by Goose Island in Chicago and which are made by Anheuser-Busch in far-flung states. And that’s the idea.
Blurring the line between Goose Island as a Chicago brand and Goose Island as an Anheuser-Busch subsidiary has been a constant sleight of hand during the last 10 years. The brand’s credibility depends on it. Several times in recent years, Goose Island has promoted a beer as being available only in Chicago and then quietly transferred production to Anheuser-Busch. Even savvy bar managers have been duped along the way.
But at least in Chicago, Goose Island has been given the latitude to remain Goose Island. It still makes a difficult beer like Matilda, plus other wild and sour ales that are far more “pull” beers than “push.” It dropped its flagship of yore, Honker’s Ale, from national and local distribution due to changing tastes. But Goose Island sees enough value in tradition to keep making the beer for its two Chicago taprooms.
Ultimately, Goose Island has achieved what John Hall wanted from the sale, which is extraordinary growth while maintaining its Chicago roots. Anheuser-Busch has gotten what it wanted from the deal, which was a credible craft brand to fire into bars and stores near and far. It was a credibility it couldn’t create itself; it had to buy it.
And after Goose Island, it kept on buying. After taking a couple of years to understand the little Chicago brewery it had bought — and how to integrate it into its national and global needs — Anheuser-Busch bought 20 more American craft breweries, nine of them in a flurry of deals between 2014 and 2017.
The strategy has led to the thing Anheuser-Busch does: dominate. According to beer industry trade publication Beer Marketer’s Insights, it has become the nation’s largest craft beer manufacturer.
If Goose Island hadn’t kicked off Anheuser-Busch’s string of acquisitions, some other brewery would have. But for better and for worse, it was Goose Island. And for better and for worse, it was yet another example of Goose Island as a craft beer visionary.