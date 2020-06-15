Gov. J.B. Pritzker cool to hotel industry’s push for larger gatherings in next phase of reopening

Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Belleville that while he is “open to listening to different industries” about reopening procedures, he will continue to consult with scientists in making decisions about when to ease restrictions.

“They know their industry better than any elected official will know their industry,” Pritzker said. “But I also need to listen to the epidemiologists who say that, in indoor facilities in particular, that we need to stay to some limits of numbers of people who can get together.”

The pandemic has hit the tourism industry throughout Illinois and in Chicago particularly hard, with large festivals like Lollapalooza called off and nearly 100 events at McCormick Place canceled since the pandemic began. The McCormick Place events alone were expected to generate about $1.4 billion in spending on hotel stays, meals at restaurants, entertainment and transportation, convention center spokeswoman Cynthia McCafferty said last week.

As it stands, gathering of more than 50 people would not be allowed to resume until Illinois reaches the fifth and final phase of Pritzker’s plan, which would require a vaccine for the coronavirus, an effective and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases for a sustained period.

