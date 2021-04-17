Hard-hit Illinois vineyards, wineries try to rebound from pandemic

JACKSONVILLE — Heavily impacted by the pandemic, wineries and vineyards across Illinois are hoping to recover as warmer weather returns and restrictions loosen.

The industry faced a steep decline in revenue with crowd sizes restricted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, causing events such as weddings and other large gatherings to be canceled.

Lisa Ellis, executive director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, said events are a large part of wineries and vineyards' success.

"That is a whole line of revenue that our industry has been missing," Ellis said. "The wineries and vineyards have long been a gathering place for life's moments with engagements, weddings, bridal showers, birthday parties, and we've all been limited just like our friends in the hotel industry."

Illinois' wine industry employed 36,403 people and generated nearly $3 billion in economic activity in 2019, according to the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance.

"We were lucky to receive support from the community, including many who took advantage of our ability to safely serve customers outdoors," said Diane Hahn, owner of Mackinaw Valley Vineyard. "However, our events and weddings business took a significant hit, and our overall revenue was down more 50% compared to normal years."