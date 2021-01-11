Here are the McLean County businesses splitting $4.4 million in state grant money

“We know that businesses are hurting and we wish that Congress would provide more relief,” Guthrie said. “This virus has shut down so much of our economy, and that is a struggle for every person and business across our state. The other thing I would say is, we're constantly working with our federal counterparts, with other sources in ways that we can creatively provide relief to those businesses.”

According to DCEO, the second round of BIG funding focused on downstate businesses impacted, with specific emphasis on music and performing arts centers, museums, movie theaters and other entertainment venues struggling with the ongoing COVID restrictions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Pandemic-related shutdowns and other hardships are lasting much longer than anyone expected, and our small businesses are continuing to fight hard to adapt and survive,” Brady said. “These grants will help many businesses in our communities hang on.”

Nearly half of all BIG funds, or more than $133 million dollars, went to restaurants and bars, according to DCEO.

The second round of BIG funding distributed $3,825,000 to businesses in McLean County.