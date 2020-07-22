Here's what's planned on former Bloomington Hardee's site

Crews on Wednesday tore down the former Hardee's at 2702 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington.
Columbia, Missouri-based Club Car Wash is opening a new car wash at the location. The company has 20 locations in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.
Plans submitted to the city call for 17 self-vacuuming bays and five employees on site each shift. The Planning Commission heard the proposal in January.
